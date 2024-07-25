25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

