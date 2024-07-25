Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,440,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (27)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (17)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (4)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Empire (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Imperial Coin (22)
- Katz (15)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rare Coins (25)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (10)
- Sonntag (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 9670 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search