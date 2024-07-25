Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,440,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 9670 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

