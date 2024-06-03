25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ НI. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

