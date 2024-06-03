Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ НI. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 59700 RUB
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1045 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
