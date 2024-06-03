Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ НI. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 59700 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction MS67 - August 25, 2022
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1045 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
