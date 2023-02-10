Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,800,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81558 $
Price in auction currency 4800000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 200 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

