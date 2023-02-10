Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,800,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81558 $
Price in auction currency 4800000 RUB
