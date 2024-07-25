Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,740,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search