25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

