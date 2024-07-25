Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,740,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
