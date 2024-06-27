Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,824,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2023.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

