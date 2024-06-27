Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,824,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
