25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,757. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (47) XF (81) VF (56) F (5) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (8) AU55 (3) AU53 (6) AU50 (6) XF45 (7) XF40 (13) VF35 (9) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) F12 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) ННР (3) RNGA (3) PCGS (1)

