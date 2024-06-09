Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,757. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

