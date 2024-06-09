Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,757. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (40)
- AURORA (12)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (7)
- COINSTORE (2)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (6)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (13)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (25)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (9)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
