25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4907 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place August 18, 2009.

