Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,440,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4907 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place August 18, 2009.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price

