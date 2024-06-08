Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,440,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4907 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place August 18, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
