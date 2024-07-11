Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (5)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (3)
- GGN (1)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (16)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search