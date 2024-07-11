Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

