25 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

