Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 260,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
