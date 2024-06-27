Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 260,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search