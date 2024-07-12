Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 24010 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search