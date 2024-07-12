Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 24010 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
