25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (6) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)