Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Edge ribbed (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Edge ribbed
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Edge ribbed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
783514 $
Price in auction currency 50000000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
65699 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search