Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Edge ribbed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Edge ribbed

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Edge ribbed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Edge ribbed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Edge ribbed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
783514 $
Price in auction currency 50000000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
65699 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1828 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search