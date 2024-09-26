25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Edge ribbed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Edge ribbed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

