25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (27) AU (33) XF (45) VF (25) F (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service NGC (11) CGC (1) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (6)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (12)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (6)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (19)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (1)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (2)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (5)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)