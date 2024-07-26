Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,160,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

