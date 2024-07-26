Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,160,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
