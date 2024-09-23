Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 165. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

