Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 165. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search