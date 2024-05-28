25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (19) AU (14) XF (11) VF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (4) PF63 (2) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (9) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

