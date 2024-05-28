Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 576,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
