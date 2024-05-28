Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 576,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
