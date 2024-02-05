Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,160,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 16, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

