25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) RNGA (1)