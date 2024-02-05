Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,160,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
