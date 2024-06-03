Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,477,407

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

