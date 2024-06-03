Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,477,407
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
