Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,270,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (326)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32474 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
