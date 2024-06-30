Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32474 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (35) AU (79) XF (108) VF (63) F (3) No grade (35) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) MS60 (2) AU58 (14) AU55 (7) AU53 (4) AU50 (6) XF45 (11) XF40 (19) VF35 (9) VF30 (4) VF25 (2) PF66 (1) PF64 (2) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (29) ННР (6) NGS (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (45)

AURORA (37)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (6)

COINSNET (7)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (12)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (9)

Imperial Coin (22)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (17)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (5)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Marciniak (3)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (10)

NIKO (4)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (23)

OLNZ (2)

Rare Coins (16)

Rauch (6)

RedSquare (5)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (7)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Знак (3)