Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,270,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (326)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32474 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
