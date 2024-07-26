Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

