Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,928,585

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (642) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 235 EUR
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

