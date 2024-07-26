Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Big crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,928,585
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (642) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
