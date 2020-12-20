Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,800. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (4)
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1850 "Old type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

