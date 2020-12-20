Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,800. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

