Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,37 g
- Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,800. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (4)
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1850 "Old type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
