Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1845 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (11) XF (40) VF (14) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (11) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (10)

