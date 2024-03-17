Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 345,416
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1845 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
