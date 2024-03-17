Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 345,416

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1845 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1845 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

