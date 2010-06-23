Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". New-style straight eagle tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: New-style straight eagle tail

Obverse Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" New-style straight eagle tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" New-style straight eagle tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 511,217

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. New-style straight eagle tail. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
2932 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1846 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search