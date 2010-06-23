Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". New-style straight eagle tail (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: New-style straight eagle tail
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 511,217
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. New-style straight eagle tail. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search