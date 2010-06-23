Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". New-style straight eagle tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. New-style straight eagle tail. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)