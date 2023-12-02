Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak

Obverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,508

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

