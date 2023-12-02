Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition AU (11) XF (10) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (5)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

WAG (1)