Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,508
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
