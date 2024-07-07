Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (42) XF (75) VF (40) F (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) AU53 (7) AU50 (9) XF45 (5) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) DETAILS (3) PL (2) Service RNGA (4) NGC (12) PCGS (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (20)

AURORA (5)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (6)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Empire (11)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Inasta (2)

Katz (8)

Künker (8)

Marciniak (4)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (9)

Nomisma (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (18)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Rauch (2)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (3)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (15)

Wójcicki (4)

Знак (1)