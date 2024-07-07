Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out

Obverse Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 511,217

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Empire (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (18)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 910 PLN
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1846 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search