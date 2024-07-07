Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 511,217
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 910 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
