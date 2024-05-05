Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,708,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (306) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1406 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
