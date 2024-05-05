Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak

Obverse Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,708,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1406 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction CNG - November 15, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
