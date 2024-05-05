Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (65) AU (81) XF (92) VF (37) F (1) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (8) MS64 (9) MS63 (6) MS62 (14) MS61 (5) MS60 (5) AU58 (11) AU55 (11) AU53 (5) AU50 (10) XF45 (8) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (14) CAMEO (1) PL (3) Service NGC (39) RNGA (8) ННР (12) PCGS (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (41)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (19)

BAC (12)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (3)

Empire (10)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (2)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (19)

Katz (18)

Künker (26)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (7)

NIKO (5)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (30)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

OLNZ (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (21)

Raritan Stamps (2)

Rauch (8)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (9)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

SINCONA (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (5)

WCN (1)