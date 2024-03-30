Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Sadgorsky Mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

