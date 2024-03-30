Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,708,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Sadgorsky Mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Sadgorsky Mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
12
