Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,708,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Sadgorsky Mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Sadgorsky Mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 291 EUR
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1849 "Old type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

