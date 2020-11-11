Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,508

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 14, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

