Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,508
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
