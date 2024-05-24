Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 141,122. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.

