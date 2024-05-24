Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,101,578

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 141,122. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search