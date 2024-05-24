Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,101,578
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 141,122. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Künker (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
