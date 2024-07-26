Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (998)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
