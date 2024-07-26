Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (998)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (128)
  • Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (72)
  • BAC (18)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (3)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (15)
  • Coins.ee (16)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (27)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Erwin Dietrich (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gemini (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (22)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (44)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (58)
  • Inasta (5)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (40)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (64)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (27)
  • NIKO (13)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (3)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (44)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (69)
  • Rauch (17)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (14)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (29)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (9)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (22)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (13)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1829 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search