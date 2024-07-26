Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

