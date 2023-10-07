Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,508

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8324 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
2178 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Karamitsos - June 12, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 19, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date July 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

