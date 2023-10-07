Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,508
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8324 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
2178 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
