Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8324 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) VF35 (2) Service NGC (1)