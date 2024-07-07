Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,37 g
- Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (28)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)
- AURORA (26)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (8)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (13)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (13)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (20)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (7)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- SINCONA (9)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1850 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search