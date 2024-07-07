Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (71) AU (54) XF (81) VF (19) F (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (8) MS63 (4) MS62 (14) MS61 (16) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (9) AU53 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (8) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) PF61 (2) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (2) PL (4) Service NGC (34) RNGA (11) ННР (9) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (28)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)

AURORA (26)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (8)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (13)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (13)

Künker (13)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (20)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (20)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (7)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (9)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (4)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)