Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse

Obverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak A large crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak A large crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1850 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

