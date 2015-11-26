Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 267,063

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4009 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

