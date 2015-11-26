Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)