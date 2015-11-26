Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 267,063
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4009 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search