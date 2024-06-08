Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,941,110

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

