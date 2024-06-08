Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,941,110
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
