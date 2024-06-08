Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

