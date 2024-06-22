Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,941,110
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
28095 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7636 $
Price in auction currency 7003 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF67
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search