Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,941,110

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
28095 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7636 $
Price in auction currency 7003 EUR
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF67
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

