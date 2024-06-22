Rouble 1832 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1832 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (2) AU (5) XF (5) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (3) XF40 (3) VF25 (3) PF67 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) PF62 (2) PL (2) Service RNGA (5) PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

Empire (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (2)

Westfälische (1)