Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

