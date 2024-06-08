Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse

Obverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak Small crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak Small crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1190 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1850 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

