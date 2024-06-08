Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,37 g
- Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1190 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
