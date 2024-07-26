Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse

Obverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak Small crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak Small crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1850 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

