Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,37 g
- Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1850 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
