Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (51) AU (40) XF (64) VF (14) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (11) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (7) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (7) Service NGC (39) RNGA (4) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (20)

AURORA (6)

Busso Peus (2)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (4)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Grün (1)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (4)

Künker (35)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (8)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (15)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (2)

RND (9)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (4)

Teutoburger (2)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (2)

Знак (1)