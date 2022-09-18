Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 267,063

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • WCN (2)
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 1075 PLN
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5597 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - January 28, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - July 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search