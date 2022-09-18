Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (6) XF (15) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) XF45 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7)

