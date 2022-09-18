Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 267,063
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 1075 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5597 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
12
