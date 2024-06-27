Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 682,700
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1845 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1845 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
