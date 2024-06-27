Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 682,700

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1845 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (31)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (13)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (10)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1845 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

