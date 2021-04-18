Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,37 g
- Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
1123 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1850 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
