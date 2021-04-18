Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2)