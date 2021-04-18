Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse

Obverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak A large crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak A large crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,5685 oz) 17,6812 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1850 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
1123 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1850 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1850 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

