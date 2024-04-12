Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,508

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 7750 RUB
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - December 20, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

