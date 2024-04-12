Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,508
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search