Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 562,601
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36113 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
