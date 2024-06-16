Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 562,601

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36113 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1847 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

