Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2572 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

