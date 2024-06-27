Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,101,578
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2572 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
