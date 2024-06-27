Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,101,578

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2572 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

