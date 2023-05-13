Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Schulman - June 17, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date June 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1851 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

