Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1851 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
