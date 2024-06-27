Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Small crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,928,585
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 14200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
