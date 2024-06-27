Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,928,585

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 14200 RUB
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1844 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

