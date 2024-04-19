Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 267,063
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3237 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
