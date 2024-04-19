Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 267,063

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3237 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search