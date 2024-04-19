Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (14) XF (39) VF (25) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (6) VF30 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (10)

AURORA (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Inasta (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (10)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (3)

Знак (1)