Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 730,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 39,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Karamitsos (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 498 EUR
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1826 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search