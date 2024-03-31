Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 730,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 39,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
