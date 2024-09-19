Catalog
Coins of Russia 1826
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Gold
Silver coins (Congress Poland)
10 Groszy 1826 IB
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
14
2 Zlote 1826 IB
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
24
5 Groszy 1826 IB
Average price
25 $
Sales
0
14
Copper coins (Congress Poland)
3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
20
3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Restrike
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
16
1 Grosz 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Restrike
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
10
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1826 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Average price
3900 $
Sales
0
129
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price
500 $
Sales
0
102
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price
5900 $
Sales
0
97
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
53
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Narrow crown
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
64
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Wide crown
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
2
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price
340 $
Sales
0
191
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Wide crown
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
129
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Narrow crown
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
32
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
104
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Big crown
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
129
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Small crown
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
31
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price
120 $
Sales
1
80
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price
180 $
Sales
2
375
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
140
2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price
120 $
Sales
1
41
2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
32
1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
