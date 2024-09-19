Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1826

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1826 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1826 IB
10 Groszy 1826 IB
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote 1826 IB
Reverse 2 Zlote 1826 IB
2 Zlote 1826 IB
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 5 Groszy 1826 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1826 IB
5 Groszy 1826 IB
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Grosz 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1826 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 10

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1826 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Roubles 1826 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
5 Roubles 1826 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 129

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 5900 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Narrow crown
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Wide crown
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 191
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings Wide crown
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 129
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings Narrow crown
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 104
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Big crown
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 129
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Small crown
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 80
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 180 $
Sales
2 375

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 140
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 41
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
