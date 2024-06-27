10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (30) AU (31) XF (20) VF (32) F (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (2) MS62 (10) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) VF20 (3) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service PCGS (9) RNGA (1) ННР (2) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (16)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (4)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (8)

Künker (10)

Marciniak (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (2)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (3)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)