10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Big crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
5666 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
