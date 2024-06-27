Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
5666 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

