Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • BAC (6)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8739 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

