Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8739 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
