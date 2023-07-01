Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (6) AU (23) XF (14) VF (12) F (1) G (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) VF20 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (2) ННР (1) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (7)

AURORA (4)

BAC (6)

Coins.ee (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Künker (4)

MUNZE (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)