20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 841 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (38) AU (47) XF (45) VF (36) F (6) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS63 (9) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (9) AU55 (10) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (7) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (17) PCGS (8) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (17)

AURORA (15)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (3)

Empire (11)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (4)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

Imperial Coin (17)

Katz (14)

Künker (10)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (22)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (2)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (8)

Spink (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

WAG (2)

WCN (2)

Знак (2)