20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 841 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
