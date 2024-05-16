Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 841 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

