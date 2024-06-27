Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,375,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
12
