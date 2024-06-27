2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (11) VF (5) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) XF45 (1) VF25 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (3)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (5)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (5)

Russiancoin (8)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)