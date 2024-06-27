Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,375,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (5)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1826 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search